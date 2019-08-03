First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.56.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

