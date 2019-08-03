First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of FDEF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.08%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $45,951.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,865.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $29,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 450.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 58,607 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth $816,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Defiance Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

