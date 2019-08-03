First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.86. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $52.77, with a volume of 145 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,747,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.