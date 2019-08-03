First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 599.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 89,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. 857,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,668. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

