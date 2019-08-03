First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,469. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.