Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.50 and last traded at $110.13, approximately 1,616,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,063,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

