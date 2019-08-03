Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 238,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,985. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.05. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.87% and a negative net margin of 683.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2,393.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 272,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 127,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,158,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

