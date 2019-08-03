FLO (FLO) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $23,480.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,854,435 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

