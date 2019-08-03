Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a weight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.48.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 3,430,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $2,256,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $343,531.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,277. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.