Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.09-1.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Loop Capital cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a weight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.48.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. 3,430,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 564,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $24,114,342.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock worth $56,264,277 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.