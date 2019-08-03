Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.25 million.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.09-1.12 EPS.

Shares of FND traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,703. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.51 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a weight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.48.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 60,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,651,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 55,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $2,256,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $343,531.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,319,404 shares of company stock worth $56,264,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

