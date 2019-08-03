FlorinCoin (FLO) Price Hits $0.0524 on Top Exchanges

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. FlorinCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlorinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00874570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000484 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000640 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

