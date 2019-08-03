Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 43.75% and a negative net margin of 60.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluidigm updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 4,481,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $555.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.15. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 134,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,522,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $63,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,660 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,948. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.