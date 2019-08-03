FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4,510.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total value of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

