FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after acquiring an additional 266,779 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 91,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 68.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 12,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.88. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Summit Redstone downgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.34.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

