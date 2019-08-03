FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $707,000 in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 257,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

