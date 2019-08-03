FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 14,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.29 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

SABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sabre from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

