FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

