Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.25

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Universal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Focus Universal alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59.

About Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device that combines measuring tools with smartphone technology to deliver sensor node data on desktop and mobile phone screens. Its smart instrumentation platform generalizes instruments into a reusable and architecture-specific components.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.