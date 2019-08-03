FORCE (FOR) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last Week

FORCE (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One FORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, FORCE has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. FORCE has a market cap of $152,256.00 and $203.00 worth of FORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FORCE Coin Profile

FORCE (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. FORCE’s total supply is 143,830,365 coins and its circulating supply is 140,516,265 coins. FORCE’s official website is www.forcenetwork.io. FORCE’s official Twitter account is @force_coin. The Reddit community for FORCE is /r/forcenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FORCE

FORCE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

