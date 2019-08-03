Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post sales of $35.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.93 billion and the highest is $35.75 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $34.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $146.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 billion to $146.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $144.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.21 billion to $153.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares in the company, valued at $621,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $299,262 and sold 115,000 shares valued at $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,938 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 41,479,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,192,172. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

