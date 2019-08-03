Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:FELP remained flat at $$0.44 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,688. Foresight Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $269.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foresight Energy stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Foresight Energy worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

