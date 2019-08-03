Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Forrester Research updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $1.52-1.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $40.17. 59,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.62 million, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.66. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $138,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

