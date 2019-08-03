Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Earnings Results

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Forrester Research updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.27-0.31 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $1.52-1.62 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $872.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $138,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,335.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORR shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.