Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FBIO remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 88,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,903. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 18.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

