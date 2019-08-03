Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.59. 109,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.66. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

