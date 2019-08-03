Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOXF traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $75.65. 201,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,001. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $333,696.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $962,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,993.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,865 shares of company stock worth $8,055,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,815,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,126,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,545,000 after purchasing an additional 266,505 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

