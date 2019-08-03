Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,462. The company has a market cap of $959.51 million and a P/E ratio of 405.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.26. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.66 and a 52 week high of C$12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$35.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

