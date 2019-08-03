Freicoin Price Reaches $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $390,036.00 and $14.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000144 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,453 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.