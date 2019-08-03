Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRE. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

FRE stock traded down €1.08 ($1.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €44.71 ($51.98). 2,771,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.65.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

