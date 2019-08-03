Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

FRA:FRE opened at €44.71 ($51.98) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.65.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

