Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.03). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 927.82 ($12.12).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 7.40. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 832.24.

In related news, insider Charles Jacobs bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

