Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresnillo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.