FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) vs. Banco Santander Brasil (OTCMKTS:BSBR) Financial Review

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

1.1% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Brasil 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $9.74 million 1.86 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Santander Brasil $24.16 billion 1.69 $3.44 billion $0.90 12.10

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Banco Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 13.99% 8.08% 0.90% Banco Santander Brasil 15.45% 14.88% 1.94%

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.