Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Frontline and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.27. 321,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,380. Frontline has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Frontline had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 16.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

