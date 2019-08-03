FRP (FRPH) to Release Earnings on Monday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 550.77% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Get FRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $492.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.72. FRP has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FRPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of FRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.