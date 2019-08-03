Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Up 13.5%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) shot up 13.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $7.56, 133,783 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 697% from the average session volume of 16,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

