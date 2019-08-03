Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of FLL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,177. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 449,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,225.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

