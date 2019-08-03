FunFair Hits Market Capitalization of $19.62 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. FunFair has a total market cap of $19.62 million and $233,869.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, C2CX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00259558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.01423145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00024834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00110892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000517 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ABCC, Livecoin, C2CX, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, ZB.COM and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

