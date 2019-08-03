FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

WCN opened at C$118.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$93.51 and a 12-month high of C$128.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

