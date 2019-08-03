Gabelli Reaffirms Hold Rating for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Gabelli reiterated their hold rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on Janus Henderson Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.85.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,427. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.