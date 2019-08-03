Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.6% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $170.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.60 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

