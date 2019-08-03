Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 4.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,294,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

