Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 86,077 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $6,840,539.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,000,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 842,410 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $66,019,671.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at $139,453,850.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685,315 shares of company stock valued at $292,745,808. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 244.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Garmin by 762.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

