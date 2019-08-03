GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.47

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

