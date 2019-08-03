General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 64,290,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,588,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

