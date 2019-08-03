Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Down 9.7%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 592,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 483,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genetic Technologies stock. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Genetic Technologies accounts for about 0.1% of Alpine Group USVI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpine Group USVI LLC owned 0.18% of Genetic Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.