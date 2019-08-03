Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.47.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Genpact news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $306,091,985.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $54,008,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Genpact by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Genpact has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.50 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.91%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

