Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.66.

GNTX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.04. 1,416,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,394 shares of company stock valued at $937,122 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

