Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,713.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Geron stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

